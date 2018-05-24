New CCTV camera installed at busy Harborough junction

A new closed circuit television camera (CCTV) has been installed in the district.

Harborough District Council has introduced the CCTV camera at the Kettering Road / Springfield Street roundabout close to the Lidl, Aldi and Waitrose supermarkets.

It takes the total number of CCTV cameras across the district to 22.

Cllr Michael Rickman, the council’s portfolio holder for community safety, said: “We are always looking for ways to improve community safety in the district and this new camera is at an important location in the town.

“We also wanted to respond to the retail development in this area and the recent thefts from our parking ticket machines.

“This camera gives a bird’s eye view of the surrounding area, including the crossroads on St Mary’s Road, and I hope it provides extra reassurance to the public.”