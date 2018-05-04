New app to help shoppers and promote businesses in Harborough district

Local retailers and tourist attractions are being offered free digital support – including the launch of a new loyalty app and help with social media.

Harborough District Council is helping launch an innovative digital loyalty scheme, called ‘LoyalFree’, which helps boost business for shops and the tourism sector through an online loyalty scheme.

The initiative is a partnership between the council and two young entrepreneurs from Leicestershire – DMU graduate Jason Nesbitt and former resident of Market Harborough Sophie Hainsworth.

LoyalFree helps businesses attract new customers via a profile showcasing their offers, reviews, images and more.

The Loyalty app is set to officially launch in Lutterworth with a drop in event, organised by Lutterworth Retail Forum, at Max Electrical in Church Street on Tuesday 8 May from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

It will then launch in Market Harborough on Wednesday 9 May at the Angel Hotel (regency room) in High Street from 5pm to 6.30pm.

People are invited to come along and find out more.

The council is also hosting a series of free digital marketing workshops in Market Harborough and Lutterworth to help local retail businesses embrace social media and learn how it can boost sales.

Councillor Neil Bannister, leader of Harborough District Council, said: “The LoyalFree app is an innovative way for local retailers to boost their takings. This, alongside the free digital marketing workshops we’re running, will hopefully give businesses more confidence to ensure they keep up with those businesses which are taking full advantage of online platforms.”

If you’re a retail or tourism business based in the Harborough District please email hello@loyalfree.co.uk for details of how you can get involved in the LoyalFree scheme and workshops.

If you’re a resident of, or visitor to, the area then click here to download the app for free and start saving money at local businesses: www.loyalfree.co.uk/download

If you’re interested in the digital marketing workshops email Helen Nicholls at h.nicholls@harborough.gov.uk