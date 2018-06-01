‘Neville’s Devils’ ready to get on their bikes in memory of Stoke Albany man

Family and friends of a Stoke Albany man who died after suffering a cardiac arrest while cycling are taking part in the Norwich 100 ride this Sunday (June 3) to raise funds for the air ambulance.

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance was scrambled after Neville “Nev” Brooks (69) collapsed while cycling up a steep hill between Cottesbrooke and Haselbech on January 14.

He died three days later at hospital in Coventry.

Nev (pictured, above) was a much-loved figure in the Harborough area and his death came as a shock to the many people who knew him.

A passionate cyclist, Nev was a member of Welland Valley Cycle Club and rode six miles to work and back each day.

His family and close friends have been comforted by the knowledge that Nev’s kidneys were donated to two other people for transplant operations and he lives on in them.

“The speedy response of the air ambulance and emergency services gave us the opportunity to agree to the organ donation,” explained daughter Rachel Williamson.

Rachel is one of a group of 10 people getting on their bikes on June 3 to take part in the Norwich 100 – an event for which Nev had already secured a place.

Calling themselves “Neville’s Devils”, family and friends will complete the ride for Nev by cycling varying distances of the 100-mile route through the Norfolk Broads and around the coast to Holkham before heading back inland.

“Dad donated to the local air ambulance every month. It obviously struck a chord with him but he was very private about it. We are hoping that completing the ride to raise funds for the charity will be a fitting tribute to him,” added Rachel.

To support Neville’s Devils by donating to the charity effort, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/legohairrunner.

For further information about your local air ambulance service please contact us by email at enquiries@theairambulanceservice.org.uk or call 0300 3045 130999.