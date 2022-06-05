Multiple fire crews called to large fire in agricultural building near Harborough

Firefighters have been tackling a large fire in an agricultural building behind Steeplechase Way, Lubenham.

Firefighters have been tackling a large fire in an agricultural building a massive agricultural barn off Steeplechase Way on the extreme edge of Farndon Fields estate at about 10.45pm.

Multiple fire crews were called to the scene at about 10.45pm last night (Saturday) after a huge volume of 999 calls.

The firefighters have been dealing with the fire throughout the morning but said that the incident had been 'scaled down' at 1.15am and passed over to the Northants Fire Service.

There are no reports of any injuries.