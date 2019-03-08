MP meets with Minister for Policing to talk about crime concerns in Lutterworth

The MP for South Leicestershire discussed residents' concerns over crime in Lutterworth when he met with the Minister for Policing.

South Leicestershire MP, Alberto Costa, has met with the Minister for Policing, the Rt. Hon Nick Hurd MP, to discuss the crime concerns of Lutterworth residents raised at a public

meeting last week.

Mr Costa spoke to constituents alongside the Chief Constable of Leicestershire Police, the Leicestershire & Rutland Police & Crime Commissioner and the joint Chief Executive of Harborough District Council at the meeting in Lutterworth last Friday evening.

Mr Costa said, “It was a really engaging and informative public meeting in Lutterworth last week to discuss the local community’s crime concerns, and I was very pleased to meet with

the Policing Minister to pass on the thoughts of my constituents and to ask what the Government is doing to support the brilliant Leicestershire Police in their ongoing work in Lutterworth and South Leicestershire”.

Mr Costa concluded, “I should like to thank all those constituents and the excellent Lutterworth Action Group who took the time to attend and to help organise the meeting last week, and for speaking so candidly about their respective experiences with the crime issues affecting the town. I was very encouraged by the responses from the Police and District Council, and I look forward to continue working closely with the local community and these stakeholders, and will continue to champion issues affecting Lutterworth and South Leicestershire at the very highest levels of Government”.