Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision on the A4303 between Market Harborough and Lutterworth

A motorcyclist has been injured in a collision on the main road between Market Harborough and Lutterworth, and police officers are appealing for information.

The collision happened on Sunday (April 22) at 10.15am, on the A4303 in North Kilworth. Both vehicles involved were driving in the direction of Market Harborough.

A motorcyclist was in collision with a black Volkswagen Polo, as it was turning right into Station Road, North Kilworth.

The 51-year-old motorcycle rider, who was on a black Suzuki Hayabusa, sustained serious injuries, but is in a stable condition in hospital.

Officers investigating the circumstances around the collision would like to speak to anyone who was driving in the area at the time, and who may have seen either vehicle immediately before the collision.

Call 101, asking to speak to PC 1699 Simon Meadows, quoting incident number 238 of April 22.