Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash at Lutterworth

A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a crash at Magna Park, Lutterworth.

All three emergency services dashed to the scene after the single-vehicle crash happened at 5.15pm on Saturday (September 21).

The accident occurred in Coventry Road at the roundabout with the A5 Lutterworth Road and involved a red and white Triumph Street Triple motorbike.

The motorcyclist was rushed to the University Hospital Coventry by ambulance and police said he or she remains in a “serious condition”.

A Leicestershire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said the southbound carriageway was closed while the road was made safe by firefighters.

Det Con Anita Rose, of Leicestershire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation unit, said: “At the time of the collision, the motorcyclist was travelling along Coventry Road towards the A5 Lutterworth Road.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who may have seen the collision or the motorcyclist travelling beforehand.

“Alternatively anyone with dashcam footage is asked to contact police.”

Anyone with any information is being urged to contact police on 101 quoting incident 480 of 21 September.