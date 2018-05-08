Motorcyclist dies in crash near Husbands Bosworth

A motorcyclist died at the scene of a collision on the A5199 near Husbands Bosworth at the weekend.

The man was riding along Leicester Road towards Husbands Bosworth when he was involved in a collision with a silver Ford Transit van, near the entrance to the Armourgeddon Military Museum.

The collision took place just after 2.30pm on Saturday (May 5) but nobody else was injured.

Officers investigating the collision are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have seen the vehicles beforehand to contact them.

They are particularly keen for anyone who may have dashcam footage of either vehicle prior to the collision to get in touch.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC 4484 Alison Briance on 101, quoting incident number 379 of 5 May.