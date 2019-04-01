Motorcyclist dies after crash on rural road in Harborough district

A motorcyclist has died after a crash involving a camper van on Sunday in the Harborough district.

Leicestershire Police said that the motorcycle rider was involved in a collision on the B6047 at 9.43am on Sunday, March 31.

The collision happened on Melton Road, Lowesby, and involved a black BMW R9 motorcycle and a white VW Transporter camper van.

Police said that the motorcycle rider was taken to University Hospital Coventry by air ambulance, where he subsequently died later the same day.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle beforehand.

The motorcycle was travelling towards Twyford and the camper van was travelling in the opposite direction.

Anyone with dashcam equipment is encouraged to check the footage and contact officers if they have anything that may help with the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC 1504 Seamus Burns on 101, quoting incident 139 of 31 March.