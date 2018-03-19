Morrisons creates £10 meat box it says will feed your family for a fortnight

Meat-lovers everywhere will be salivating at the news that Morrisons has got you covered – for the next two weeks at least.

After the success of the wonky veg box – the supermarket has decided to treat meat-eaters to a gigantic 2.3kg meat box containing a smorgasbord of different products.

The Morrisons Meat Box

And you won’t even have to break the bank to get your hands on one – since the entire pack costs just £10.

In fact the box is so big that Morrisons claims it’s filled with enough meat to feed an average UK family for two-weeks. The British Meat Pack, so-called because its meat only comes from animals farmed in the UK, contains;

A 900g Pork Loin Joint,

420g of Steak Mince,

450g of Lean Diced Beef,

And eight of “The Best” Pork Sausages.

Morrisons also said they will be offering customers advice on how to use the items in the pack, which has been designed around popular British family meals. The supermarket suggests using the meat to do a roast using the pork loin joint, a steak mince chili con carne, beef stew and bangers and mash.

Meaty savings

Customers will save £5.03 (more than 30 per cent) buying the Morrisons Meat Pack, compared to buying each individual cut of meat.

Aidan Buckley, Meat Buyer at Morrisons, said: “Meat is typically one of the most costly items in customers’ baskets.

“This British meat pack makes it more affordable so customers can enjoy it with their families.”

The meat deal will be available at Morrisons 488 butchers counters nationwide for the duration of National Butcher’s Week, which runs from 12 to 18 March. Morrisons expects to sell 120 tonnes of meat packs during the course of the week.

The supermarket’s 2,000 butchers will prepare the cuts and put together the packs in store. A version of this story first appeared on our sister title inews.co.uk