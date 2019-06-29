Month-long event showcases Leicestershire's history

The Leicestershire and Rutland Festival of Archaeology gets under way today (June 29) with several events planned during the next month.

There will be an event taking place every day until July 30 to delight people interested in history.

In total, more than 100 events are planned for this year's festival, which is the biggest yet.

The Festival starts today (Saturday) with the Bradgate Excavation Open Day and runs until the end of July.

Peter Liddle, Festival Co-ordinator said: "When the festival started, it was a single week, but over time we have had to expand to a month to fit in all the events run by local groups.

"The Festival has something for everyone with guided walks, talks, displays, exhibitions and events for families.’

The Festival covers all aspects of local archaeology from prehistory to the Industrial Revolution.

Guided walks allow visitors to visit sites ranging from the hill fort at Burrough Hill to the Glenfield Railway tunnel.

For those who prefer their archaeology sitting down, there are a host of lectures at venues throughout the two counties.

The Festival runs from June 29 to July 30. Leaflets are widely available and the full programme can be found online at leicsfieldworkers.co.uk/festival-of-

archaeology