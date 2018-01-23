Money raised to fund Desborough swimming pool will be given to other causes

A fund of more than £20,000 that was raised in the hope of building a swimming pool in Desborough will be redistributed.

The fund was created almost 40 years ago in 1979 but fundraising stopped in 1988 when the pool was not supported and the pot was frozen.

The current balance stands at £22,302.51 - all collected and raised by Desborough people.

In January this year, the Swimming Pool Fund Committee decided to close the fund and distribute the money to worthwhile Desborough causes.

A statement on the Desborough Town Council website said: “The committee had been hoping that with the population of Desborough almost trebling in recent years, a swimming pool might still have been possible.

“We now realise that this will not happen and would like to distribute the money amongst worthwhile Desborough causes.

“The money was raised and donated by Desborough people for Desborough, and it is imperative that it is spent in the spirit that it was given.”

The fund does not include any money from the Maude Elkington Trust, who offered £500,000 towards the pool in 1986 before it was not supported.

Potential beneficiaries from the fund include: Desborough Library (friends of), Havelock Schools, Loatlands Schools Approx, Marlow House (minibus), St Giles Church (clock and bells fund), Desborough Cricket Club (youth), Desborough Football Club (youth), Desborough Town Welfare and Desborough Heritage Centre.

As The Friends of Desborough Library are named as one of the potential beneficiaries, the committee is waiting for a decision on its future before any final decision is taken.