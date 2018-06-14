Men robbed near Market Harborough by man armed with a knife

Two men were robbed at knifepoint in broad daylight at the weekend, on a busy road through Little Bowden, Market Harborough.

A young man armed with what police call "a bladed article" threatened two men in Scotland Road, before stealing a small amount of cash.

The two victims were walking along Scotland Road, between the junctions of Bellfields Lane and Launde Park, just before 7pm on Saturday, June 9, when two men pulled up in a silver Audi car.

One of the men got out of the car holding a knife. The man demanded money from the two victims. The driver of the car also shouted threats to the victims.

One of the victims handed over a small amount of cash to the knifeman.

The man who got out of the car is described as white, 15 to 20 years old, around 5ft 6ins to 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build. He had short blond hair which was shaven on the sides and was wearing a grey tracksuit.

The driver of the car is described as black, 18 to 22 years old, around 5ft 9ins to 5ft 10ins tall and of average build. He had short black hair which appeared shaven and was wearing a black t-shirt, black jacket and black jeans.

Police Constable Alex Waters said: “We are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

"We are asking anyone who was in the area of Scotland Road on Saturday evening to think back as to whether you saw anything unusual or anything which caused you concern.

“Did you see anyone matching the descriptions above or were you approached by anyone in the area? Do you have any CCTV or dashcam footage which could help our enquiry?

"If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, then please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 18000266104.