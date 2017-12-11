Meeting to decide Magna Park application postponed due to weather

A planned council meeting to consider proposals to expand Magna Park near Lutterworth has been cancelled due to the weather.

Tonight's (Monday) extraordinary full council meeting, called by Harborough District Council, to discuss the possible expansion of Magna Park business hub has been cancelled due to the severe weather.

The highly-charged meeting, which was due to take place tonight (December11, 2017) at Bruntingthorpe Aerodrome near Lutterworth, but will now be rescheduled for the new year.

IDI Gazeley has proposed a 420,000 square metre expansion of Magna Park to the north of the current park. The scheme includes a logistics institute and extensive lorry parking.

But protestors say the scheme will bring more pollution and more traffic to Lutterworth and the surrounding villages.

The IDI Gazeley scheme was passed by one vote at a Harborough District Council planning meeting on November 23. But after the meeting, councillors exercised their right to "call in" the decision, meaning it will have to be discussed again by the full council.

A new date for the meeting will be released by the council in due course.