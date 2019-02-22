Meeting held to discuss speeding in Harborough village

Parish and county councillors, the MP, and school representatives met to discuss speeding problems in a Harborough village.

Neil O’Brien, MP for Harborough, convened the meeting of local stakeholders to discuss speeding concerns in Lubenham.

Neil was joined by county councillor Paul Bremner, headteacher of Lubenham Primary School, Vanessa Lingley and parish council representatives, Diane Cook and Kal Budwal.

Speeding concerns have been raised by both the parish council and primary school, which includes a petition signed by pupils and parents.

Neil said: “I appreciate the concerns people in Lubenham have over speeding, and it was really useful to meet with key local stakeholders to discuss this problem further.

"I’ll be following up with Leicestershire County Council and Harborough Police to make the case for measures to tackle the speeding problems that Lubenham is currently facing.

"I’d like to thank all of the pupils at the school who wrote to me on this issue also to share their views and concerns, which I will be taking forward on their behalf.”