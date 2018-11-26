Market Harborough tunnel runs boost charities

Back-to-back twilight fundraising runs, supporting Harborough’s Movember campaign, have raised approximately £1,500 for the prostate cancer appeal.

The Tunnel Vision Night and Dawn Runs follow the route of the old railway line along the Brampton Valley Way towards Northampton, taking runners out and back through the 420m Great Oxendon tunnel.

The two five-mile races took place in the evening and then again at dawn with runners navigating their way along the traffic-free countryside track wearing head torches.

Now in its fourth year, 320 runners set off on the Night Run whilst 120 completed the Dawn Run - an event in its third year which saw runners cover the same route the morning after: 80 runners completed both runs.

Co-organiser Brian Corcoran said: “We’re delighted with how well the event was received.

“To sell out the Tunnel Vision Night and Dawn Runs in our fourth year of the Tunnel Run is brilliant, particularly as every entry helps us to raise even more for Movember.”

The fundraising total comprises donations made by runners to the Movember Foundation alongside the proportion of runners’ entry fees donated by Race Harborough to the Mo’Ket Harborough campaign - A group of 15 runners from the Friends of Church Langton School raised over £500 to support school projects.

Brian added: “As always this was a truly community-based event and we’d like to thank the businesses who sponsored us, especially our main sponsor Harborough District Leisure Trust and Duncan Murray Wines.”