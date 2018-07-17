Market Harborough to Lutterworth bus link saved - for now

The bus service that links Market Harborough to Lutterworth - due to be axed this week - has had a stay of execution.

The 58 service, which provided a vital link to six villages along the route has got a short-term subsidy from Leicestershire County Council.

A council statement this week said: “We’ve been out to tender and procured Centrebus to run a 'like-for-like' service until June 2019.”

The Centrebus service was due to start this week, with six services in each direction from Monday to Saturday.

Notices have been put out at bus stops to inform passengers.

The service is a vital link for small communities along the route, including Walcote, North and South Kilworth, Husbands Bosworth. Theddingworth and Lubenham.

Politicians were united in calling for the service to be retained, after a shock axing announcement from bus company Arriva last month.

Harborough District Council’s Conservative deputy leader Phil King called the news “extremely concerning”.

Liberal Democrat opposition leader Phil Knowles said it was “very worrying”.

Parish councils along the route were furious - “an absolutely devastating North Kilworth parish council chairman John Green.

Both area MPs - Alberto Costa and Neil O’Brien - also spoke out against the axing.

The service has been saved until June 2019, when the County Council must make tough money-saving decisions about bus routes across the whole of Leicestershire.