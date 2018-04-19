Market Harborough teenager among group charged following ram raids

A teenaged boy from Market Harborough has been charged with four ram raids at shops across Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Lincolnshire.

The boy, who at age 16 is too young to be named in the press, was charged, along with two men, following an investigation into the raids by the police's Eastern Regions Special Operations Unit (ERSOU).

The two men are Charlie Oakley, 25, of Shefford near Bedford and Tony Smith, 18, of Willingham, near Cambridge.

The three were arrested on Tuesday (April 17) following a ram raid on the Co-op in Isleham, near Cambridge on the same day.

Each has been charged with four counts of conspiracy to commit burglary in relation to ram raids at the following locations:

- A Co-Op shop in Long Bennington, near Grantham, on March 20

- A Co-Op shop in Fulbourn, near Cambridge, on April 6

- A One Stop shop in Feltwell, near Thetford, Norfolk, on April 16

- A Co-Op shop in Isleham, near Cambridge, on April 17

The trio have been remanded in custody pending a court hearing.