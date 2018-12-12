Market Harborough's MP calls on more money from the Government to go to police

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien says the Government should spend more money on the police.

The Conservative MP has made the case for increased police funding in letters to both Chancellor Philip Hammond and the Policing Minister Nick Hurd.

Neil said increased funding should cover higher contributions to police pensions, plus extra money on top of that.

Neil’s representations come ahead of this year’s forthcoming Police Funding Settlement and next year’s Spending Review, when new budgets for all government departments will be set for several years to come.

Neil said, “I’m keen for the Chancellor to view this as one of his very highest priorities.

"It’s something that residents and businesses in my constituency have raised with me, and I share their view that law and order needs to be at the heart of the government’s future plans.

"I have strong working relationships with officers across the constituency and recently met new Police Commander Siobhan Gorman in Market Harborough, who has made an excellent start to her time in the area with some important arrests already being made."

As reported in the Mail in October, Neil has already called for more money to be spent on prisons.

He said: "We need to invest in our prisons so that criminals serve the sentences they deserve and our jails can be orderly, safe places where we can actually turn people around.”