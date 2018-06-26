Market Harborough prepares to welcome In Bloom judges

Market Harborough in Bloom volunteers have been busy preparing the town for the RHS East Midlands in Bloom judges

As usual, businesses have been coming forward to support the efforts of the group and the town is now decorated with an array of hanging baskets, planters and even a refurbished cart, ahead of the visit on Tuesday July 3.

Volunteers have been working in Welland Park and the surrounding areas as well as installing floral displays on the store fronts of their business sponsors. Over the course of the past few weeks, Market Harborough’s High Street has been transformed with dozens of floral displays in place for when the competition’s judges inspect the town.

For the fourth year running, Naylors Estate Agents has sponsored four hanging baskets outside their office on The Square.

Owner, William Naylor explains the reasoning behind sponsoring the group: “We’re big supporters of the work Market Harborough in Bloom do for the town. A large part of Market Harborough’s beauty is down to the hard work of these volunteers and we’re pleased to do anything that we can to help.

“It may only be a small contribution but when businesses collectively come together, the difference made to the High Street is lovely. Here’s hoping that our floral displays help to impress the judges.”

Harborough in Bloom is run by volunteers with support from Harborough District Council and FCC Environment as well as a grant from the council and local organisations such as charities and the rotary club. The group also attract sponsorship of planters and hanging baskets from local businesses.

Market Harborough has a successful history in the competition, winning gold at regional and national level several times in recent years.

For more information, about MHiB, visit www.mhibv.org.uk or go to their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/rhsbloomharborough.