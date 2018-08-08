Market Harborough police officer will do Great North Run for charity

Well-known Market Harborough-based police officer Malc Roberts will be doing the Great North Run this year - for the charity Parkinson’s UK.

Malc (48), who runs eight to 10 miles every other night, hopes to raise at least £300 for the charity.

You can find his justgiving page here - www.justgiving.com/fundraising/malcolm-roberts3 - with its modest explanation “I have become a running bore”.

Malc, who is married with a grown-up daughter and a young son says he chose the Parkinson’s charity because he has a family member who suffers from the progressive neurological condition.

He started running again two years ago, and has lost up to two-and-a-half stones.

“I quite enjoy having one-and-a-half to two hours on my own when I’m running” he says.

“And I’d say it helps me at work as well.”

But he admits his first outing, two years ago was “very painful”.

“It was about a mile in terrible trainers and I almost died on the floor at home afterwards. Since then I’ve bought the proper kit because it does help.”

The Great North Run - the biggest half marathon in the UK - is in Newcastle on Sunday, September 9. He hopes to complete the race innunder two hours.

“I ran it last year when Mo Farah competed” he said. “I was about half way through and heard he’d just finished”!