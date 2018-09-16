Market Harborough minister Nick prepares to bid farewell to church at Churches Together service

Market Harborough Baptist Church minister Rev Nick Cook has announced he is leaving the church after 15 years in ministry.

During that time Nick has made a big contribution to life in the town, including at major events on The Square at Easter, Harborough by the Sea and the Christmas Lights Switch-On.

He has been actively involved in many of the town’s schools by contributing to music and assemblies, and presenting creative events to mark Christmas and Easter.

Councillor Neil Bannister, Leader of Harborough District Council, said: “Through Nick the Council has been able to build a strong partnership with, not just the Baptist Church, but all members of Churches Together.

“He has been instrumental in devising and delivering so many different activities as part of the much-loved events including Harborough by the Sea and the annual Lights Switch On and parade of lanterns.

“We are very grateful for his support and we wish him well with his future plans.”

Nick has served as chair of Churches Together in Harborough, which brings together most of the churches in the area and is at work through organisations such as The Bower House counselling service, Street Pastors, The CUBE, and the Justice and Peace Group.

Yvonne Durrant, Baptist Church secretary, said: “Often people come into our lives for a reason or for a season, and Nick has been a part of the church for both.

“We have seen many changes thanks to his passion for God, his innovative style and communication skills. He has made such a difference and we say a huge thank you, and wish him God’s blessing in the future.”

The final services at the church led by Rev Nick Cook are on Sunday, September 23 at 10am and 6pm to which representatives of other churches and Churches Together have been invited.

Everyone is welcome at both events.