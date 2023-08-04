Market Harborough Honey Co. takes home Great Taste 2023 award for its Soft Set Honey!

Local honey and spirits producer, Market Harborough Honey Co., has been named among the top food and drink producers globally this year, picking up a highly prized Great Taste award for its popular Soft Set Honey.

14,195 products were put through the competition’s rigorous blind judging process; and the Harborough Soft Set Honey was dubbed “delicious” at the world’s most coveted food and drink awards.

4,088 products were awarded a Great Taste 1-star – ‘food and drink that delivers fantastic flavour’, 1,568 were awarded a Great Taste 2-star – ‘above and beyond delicious’, and 248 were awarded a Great Taste 3-star – ‘extraordinarily tasty food and drink’.

Award Winning Harborough Soft Set Honey

Described as “thick and velvety, honey melts in the mouth like butter, the flavour was delicious!”, this honey was a big hit with the Great Taste judges.

Produced from beehives placed in the most favourable locations where they can fly to woodland, field crops and well stocked hedgerows local to the town. Harborough Soft Set Honey was one of 5,904 products to receive a Great Taste award in 2023 (which is only 41.6% of the total products entered).

Tom from Market Harborough Honey Co. comments: “We are thrilled to have won a Great Taste award for our Harborough Soft Set Honey. We have dreamt of this moment and are so proud to be adding the prestigious black and gold Great Taste badge of honour to our honey pots!

"We started on this journey a few years ago and now have around 100 colonies in the local area, with a range of different honey products including a line of our very own locally produced honey spirits, so to be where we are today is truly a dream come true.

“Being recognised with a Great Taste Award means so much to independent producers such as us, as it makes all the hard work and determination worth it! Great Taste is the most recognised accolade for taste and quality in the food and drink industry, so it’s a huge moment for us!”

What is Great Taste?

Recognised as a stamp of excellence and actively sought out by food lovers and retailers alike, Great Taste, organised by the Guild of Fine Food, values taste above all else. All products in the line-up for judging are blind tasted: every product is removed from its packaging so it cannot be identified, before entering a robust, layered judging process.

This year, judging took place over 89 days in Dorset and London, with a panel of more than 500 judges putting the products to the test. The line-up saw food and drink products submitted from an extraordinary 109 different countries across the world.

The Harborough Soft Set Honey is available locally from various outlets including Farndon Fields Farm Shop, Weltons Deli, Mistrys Pharmacy and The Village.

For more information about Market Harborough Honey Co., visit their website at www.harborough-honey.co.uk