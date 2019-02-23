Market Harborough firm focuses on mental health

A health business on the edge of Market Harborough has taken on a specialist in young people’s mental health.

Archway Health Hub, off Lubenham Hill, has taken on a new children and young people’s CBT therapist to enhance the range of services that they are able to offer.

Lauren Young is an accredited cognitive behavioural psychotherapist working with children and young people. She originally trained as a children’s nurse before specialising in child and adolescent mental health. She has over 10 years’ experience working within the NHS across various areas and over the past six years she has worked within Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS). She is currently also employed as a lecturer in child and adolescent mental health at the University of Northampton.

Lauren provides children and young people with a safe space to explore and understand their difficulties.

She said: “Not knowing what to expect from talking therapy can understandably feel overwhelming for both young people and their parents and carers.

“Working within a cognitive behavioural framework provides the opportunity to explore difficulties and develop alternative strategies to improve mental health and wellbeing.

“I have worked with children and young people struggling with a variety of mental health issues, including anxiety, low mood, self-esteem issues and trauma and always tailor my therapeutic work around the individuals needs to fully engage them in the process.

“This, in turn, provides support that is both relevant and helpful in a timely and accessible way.”

A free 20-minute pre-treatment consultation with Lauren is available to anyone who would like to know more about whether CBT could help their children.

“We are delighted to welcome Lauren to the team at Archway House,” said owner Alec Welton.

“Our mental health is such a fundamental part of good health and the CBT service Lauren offers complements many of our other therapies in the treatment of mental health issues such as counselling and psychotherapy, mindfulness, and acupuncture perfectly.”

Archway House opened in 1997, moving to its current site on Lubenham Hill in 2010.