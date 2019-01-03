Market Harborough Cricket Club stalwart passes away

Malcolm Line, a regular first team player for Market Harborough Cricket Club in the 1970s and 80s, has died suddenly. He was 70.

Malcolm, a former Market Harborough Grammar School pupil, was also a League One player for Market Harborough Squash Club.

His death on December 5 came as a “terrible shock” to family and friends, because he kept himself fit with walking, cycling and weight training.

Malcolm’s wife Heather told the Mail: “Everyone I’ve spoken to since Malcolm’s death says he was a true gentleman.

“I’ve got 40 condolence cards from people who knew him from school onwards, all saying the same thing.

“He was a family man too, and always smiling; very, very sociable and always helping people.”

A family announcement in the Mail said he was a “much loved pop and grandpop, and wonderful brother, uncle and friend to so many”.

Cricket was Malcolm’s first sporting love. He had learnt his cricket in Uganda, where his father Charles worked when Malcolm was a young boy.

He played for a local Ugandan men’s team from the age of eight or nine, once getting eight wickets with his spin bowling.

The Line family returned to England in 1960, settling first in Ashley, near Market Harborough and then in Market Harborough itself.

Malcolm’s cricket continued though - he played for the grammar school and later for Market Harborough’s first team, by now as a specialist batsman.

He played first team cricket for Market Harborough until 1986, then gave up completely, not wanting to play in lower and lower leagues as he got older.

He met his wife Heather in 1980 – both had been married before – and the couple married in 1989 during a holiday in Scotland.

He worked in Market Harborough for case manufacturer Nomad Ltd, before moving into advertising and marketing, and finishing his career as a financial adviser for financial services company Legal and General.

Malcolm’s funeral was due to be held today (Thursday) at 2.30pm at Great Glen Crematorium.

Family flowers only by request. Donations if desired on the day for The British Heart Foundation.