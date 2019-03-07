Market Harborough Classic Car Show set to return in 2019 and here's how to sign up your vehicle

Market Harborough’s hugely popular Classic Car Show returns this year and car enthusiasts are being encouraged to register their vintage vehicles.

Last year the event, organised by Harborough District Council, attracted more than 26,000 people to the event with over 200 retro and vintage vehicles lining the streets.

Registrations are now open for this year’s event, being held on Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 10am to 4pm, which is set to be bigger and better than ever.

It is free to exhibit your classic vehicle at the Market Harborough Classic Car Show, but you must register beforehand at www.harborough.gov.uk/classiccarshow

Previous year’s events have seen some of the most amazing retro cars, motorcycles, scooters and commercial vehicles from across the country lining the streets.

They'll also be stalls and activities, plus prizes for 'best in show' and other categories up for grabs if you enter a vehicle in the event.

Cllr Neil Bannister, leader of Harborough District Council, said: “Since its launch in 2016 this has been one of the biggest and most exciting events in the East Midlands.

"The show attracts thousands of people, and car enthusiasts, which helps boost tourism and showcase the district. To make it a success again this year, we need people with vintage vehicles to register and make sure they’re part of this fantastic occasion.”

Local businesses and shops are encouraged to support the event the event in any way they can – by decorating their premises with bunting or in other ways. Email business@harborough.gov.uk if you would like to be more involved or help sponsor the event.