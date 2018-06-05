Market Harborough Carnival returns this weekend

Billed as being bigger and better than its been for years, Market Harborough Carnival is back this Saturday, June 9.

A new Carnival Committee has taken over, and chair Paul Milligan promises: “This is the place to have fun with the family in the centre of town.”

The Carnival Parade - with an earlier start of 10.45am - will be bigger and more musical than it’s ever been.

There will also be big new trophies for first, second and third-best floats.

Paul said: “We want to make a real Carnival atmosphere in the town, with lots of floats, lots of music and lots of noise. Close your eyes and imagine you’re in Rio!”

As for the Showground itself, on Symington’s Rec, off St Mary’s Road, it will be packed with stalls, entertainment, street food and drink until 8pm.

Stage entertainment starts at noon with Bad Hombre, and climaxes at 6.45pm to 8pm with Stereosonics, the world’s best Stereophonics tribute band.

Trophy presentations for floats and competitions are at 4pm.

Meanwhile, hundreds of runners will cross the Symington’s Rec finishing line, in the hugely popular Carnival of Running.

And of course, we mustn’t forget this year’s celebrity Carnival guest star - the enthusiastically eccentric TV presenter and artist Timmy Mallett. He has a stage slot from 1pm to 1.45pm.

Timmy says: “It’s the highlight of the year, the Market Harborough Carnival, and I can’t wait! It’s going to be brilliant!”

Do remember the earlier Parade start – 10.45am – and line the streets for the spectacle! It’s the usual route - taking in High Sreet, Coventry Road, Welland Park Road and St Mary’s Road before arriving at Symington’s Recreation Ground at around noon.

The weather is forecast to be dry (fingers crossed).

Many town centre roads are shut for the duration of the Carnival parade, with staggered closures starting at 9.30am and lasting until around 1pm.

More information on this and every aspect of the Carnival from the Market Harborough Carnival Facebook Page.

Last word to Paul: “Give the revamped carnival a try - you won’t be disappointed!”