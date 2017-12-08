Man who died in six-car collision near Harborough has been named

A man who died in a six-car collision on the A4304 west of Lubenham has been named as David Stacey.

Mr Stacey, 67, from Leicester, died in the incident which happened at around 11.10am on Monday, November 27.

The accident led to police closing the busy A-road west of Market Harborough for more than nine hours.

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision. They would like to speak to anyone who saw a red Toyota Corolla travelling on the A4304 towards Market Harborough at around 11am on November 27.

DC Pete Davies said: “We’d like to speak to anyone who was travelling along Theddingworth Road around the time of the incident and saw a red Toyota Corolla. Anyone who has any information and has not yet contacted us is asked to do so.”

Contact DC Davies on 101, quoting incident number 213 of November 27.