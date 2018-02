A man has been taken to hospital after being found injured at a park in Market Harborough on Saturday.

The alarm was raised by a passer-by at about 10am on Saturday, February 10, after the man was found close to the basketball pitch in Burford Park, the large open space off Western Avenue.

Police, ambulance and an air ambulance attended. The man was reported to be seriously injured when he was found.

Police are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident.