Man's death in Market Harborough town centre 'not suspicious' say police

The death of a man found in a front garden in Market Harborough town centre on Sunday morning is being treated as 'not suspicious'.

But, Leicestershire Police has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over the incident.

A Leicestershire Police spokesman said: “Officers have concluded their enquiries into the death of a man in Market Harborough at the weekend.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious.

“A file is being prepared for the coroner and identification of the deceased will be a matter for the coroner.”

The spokesman added: “Prior to the man being found, we received a call from a member of the public reporting hearing strange noises near her property.

“Officers attended and no-one was located in the area.

“Therefore as a result, a mandatory referral has been made to the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct)."

