Man left with serious injuries after 'axe' attack in Lutterworth

A man was left with a serious injury to his arm after being attacked with what has been described as an axe in Lutterworth town centre.

At around 1am on Sunday December 2, two men were assaulted when a fight broke out in High Street, Lutterworth

The victims were approached by the driver and passenger of a white Volkswagen Golf who argued with them before one of the victims was hit with what has been described as an axe.

He sustained a serious injury to one of his arms which required hospital treatment. He has since been discharged.

The second victim sustained bruising in the incident.

Following the assault, the suspects left the scene driving along High Street towards the junction with the M1.

Officers have released images of two men who they believe may have valuable information which could assist with their enquiries.

If you are either of these men captured on CCTV or you think you know who they might be we’d like to hear from you.

Call 101 and quote crime reference number 18000582760 if you can help.