Man jailed for three arson attacks in one night in village between Market Harborough and Lutterworth

A man who put lives in danger by starting fires in Husbands Bosworth has today (Tuesday, November 6) been jailed.

Daniel Milburn, of no fixed address, was sentenced to five-and-a-half years when he appeared at Leicester Crown Court.

The scene of one of the arson attacks

He began deliberately starting the fires, in Mowsley Road, Bell Lane and Church Street, late on the evening of August 29, continuing into the early hours of August 30.

In Bell Lane, he was approached by staff from a nearby care home and told them he was a trained fireman, even speaking to members of Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service.

However, he was later identified on CCTV.

Milburn pleaded guilty to three counts of arson recklessly endangering life when he appeared at Leicester Crown Court on October 8.

The scene of one of the arson attacks in Bell Lane

Detective Constable Chantel Booth was the investigating officer.

She said: “Milburn claimed to have been drunk at the time, which is no excuse for his actions. He is lucky that no-one was seriously injured as a result, but what he did has still had a significant, lasting impact on a number of people.

“The sentence he’s been given today hopefully means that the local community can feel reassured.”