Man interrupts trio of burglars in his parents’ Harborough home

Do you know this man? He’s a suspected burglar, caught red-handed on a CCTV camera inside a private house near Market Harborough.

Three men who broke into the house on Northampton Road, just outside the town boundary, at 11.50am on Tuesday this week.

The son of the retired couple who lives there – Henry Tse – disturbed the thieves, and they fled into fields at the rear of the house.

“My parents are obviously shocked” he told the Mail. “Even my young daughter is upset. We’ve lived there for 37 years, and we’ve never had any trouble there before.”

The Tse family were the original owners of the town’s Han restaurant.

Police are now hunting the three men who stole cash and jewellery from the home.

Harborough-born Henry disturbed the thieves when he visited his parent’s house at noon on Tuesday.

The men fled across the fields at the back of the house.

“I saw one of them running off” said Henry. “And when I looked at the CCTV, I saw there were three thieves, and we had a very clear picture of one of them.

“At one point you can see him spraying this chemical around the house, I think to cover any scent which a police dog could pick up.”

A police helicopter was scrambled to the scene soon after on Tuesday to search the fields where the trio ran.

A police dog was also at the scene, but the three are still at large.

“They got into the house from the rear” said Henry.

“They smashed through the rear door and went upstairs looking for small items I think. There was no one in the house at the time.”

Anyone who recognises the man in the image or has any other information should call Northants Police on 101 quoting Crime Number 18000409265.