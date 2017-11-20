Man indecently exposes himself to 15-year-old girl in Desborough

A man indecently exposed himself and performed a sex act in front of a teenage girl in Desborough.

The incident took place shortly before 9pm last night (Sunday) in Roman Way.

The offender, who was driving a dark (possibly black) car, indecently exposed himself to the 15-year-old victim.

He then drove off towards the nearby Co-op.

The offender is described as bald, wearing glasses and aged 40 to 50.

He had a local accent and was wearing a white T-shirt.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident or anyone with information to contact them.

Witnesses should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.