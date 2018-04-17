Man in court after assaulting Harborough district parking officer

A man who attacked a Harborough District Council-employed parking officer has appeared in court.

Paul Royle (aged 50) of Buttermere Close, Melton Mowbray, pleaded guilty to assault by beating after grabbing a Harborough District Council parking officer in a car park in February.

Royle had parked in a disabled bay in Melton Mowbray, despite having no disabled badge on display. When spoken to by the parking officer, Royle became verbally abusive and grabbed the victim.

Royle appeared at Leicester Magistrates’ Court and was given a conditional discharge for six months and ordered to pay £85 costs with a further £20 Victim First surcharge.

Councillor Jonathan Bateman, Harborough District Council’s portfolio holder for regulatory services said: “This sends out a strong message that we will not tolerate any verbal or physical attack on our employees.

"Our officer was simply carrying out their duty as a council employee and I am pleased this case has resulted in a successful prosecution.”