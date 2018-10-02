Man guilty of dumping waste, including asbestos, in Harborough lane

A Harborough resident helped catch a fly-tipper who dumped black bin bags and asbestos down a local country lane.

Fly-tipper Tibor Szamosi, 28, who gave his address in court as Kirkdale Road, Wigston, was witnessed by a local resident attempting to fly-tip black bags and asbestos (pictured) in Gartree Lane, Shangton.

Despite denying the charges and claiming he was not responsible for the vehicle used to dump the waste, Szamosi was found guilty of flytipping at Loughborough Magistrates’ Court on 26 September 2018.

He was ordered to pay a total of £3,964 in fines and costs.

Harborough District Council, which led the prosecution, thanked the witness whose statement was crucial in securing a conviction.

Councillor Jonathan Bateman, who has responsibility for environment and regulation at Harborough District Council, said: “This serious case shows the important role residents have in helping the Council deal effectively with fly-tipping. Fly-tipping is a blight on our district and we will continue to take action against offenders.”

Harborough District Council's Tip Off campaign is continuing to prove successful to crackdown on fly-tipping in Harborough district and encouraging the reporting of offences.

In June 2018, Harborough District Council also successfully prosecuted a woman for illegally dumping rubbish in a country lane in the Harborough district.

Residents can find out more information and report incidences of fly-tipping to Harborough District Council at www.harborough.gov.uk/tipoff