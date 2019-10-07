Man found dead in Harborough has been named

A man tragically found dead in a front garden in Market Harborough town centre has been named.

He was Steven Preocanin, 61, said a spokesman for Leicester City and South Leicestershire coroner Catherine Mason.

His inquest is due to be held at Leicester Town Hall on January 21, 2020.

Mr Preocanin’s death is not being treated as suspicious by police.

He was discovered dead in a resident’s garden in Roman Gardens, off Symington Way, a special 37-bungalow sheltered housing block for the over-55s, at about 9am on Sunday, September 29.

A Leicestershire Police spokesman said last week: “Officers have concluded their enquiries into the death of a man in Market Harborough. His death is not being treated as suspicious.”