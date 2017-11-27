Man dies in six-car collision near Market Harborough

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died in a six-car collision on the A4304 west of Lubenham, near Market Harborough.

The collision happened at around 11.10am this morning (Monday, November 27).

The man who died in the collision is described by police as “elderly”, but formal identification has not yet been completed.

Officers are now working to see how the collision happened, and would like to speak to anyone who saw a red Toyota Corolla travelling on the A4304 towards Market Harborough.

DC Pete Davies, investigating the collision, said: “We’d like to speak to anyone who was travelling along Theddingworth Road around 11am this morning and saw a red Toyota Corolla.

“Any information you can provide could help with the investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC 1761 Pete Davies on 101, quoting incident number 213 of today.