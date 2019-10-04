Man dies following collision on M1 near Lutterworth

A man has died following a collision on the M1 on Friday, October 4

Police were called shortly after 7am following a report of a collision involving a car – a silver BMW X3 – and a lorry on the southbound carriageway, just after junction 20, for Lutterworth.

The driver of the car, a man, died at the scene.

The southbound carriageway of the motorway has been closed between junction 20 and junction 19, for Catthorpe.

Police say that a 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in custody.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hawkins, from Leicestershire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “The road remains closed while officers carry out enquiries and I would ask motorists to use alternative routes at this time.

“While our investigation is in its early stages, I would like to ask anyone travelling on the M1 at around 7am today to come forward.

“If you have a dashcam installed in your vehicle – or you saw what happened – please contact police. I would also like to speak to anyone who saw either the lorry or the car travelling between junction 21 and junction 20 prior to the collision occurring.”

Call 101, quoting incident 91 of 4 October.