Man dies after crash involving a motorbike and car on rural Harborough road

A motorcyclist has died following a road traffic collision last night (Wednesday June 20) near Market Harborough.

The accident at around 7.45pm yesterday evening, on Laughton Road, Lubenham, and involved two vehicles, a silver and orange coloured KTM 1000 motorcycle and a silver Volvo V40 car.

The motorcycle was travelling along Laughton Road in the direction of Lubenham, and the Volvo was travelling in the opposite direction.

Police attended the incident, and the motorcyclist, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured in the accident.

Formal identification of the motorcyclist who died not yet taken place.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision itself or may have seen either of the vehicles being driven beforehand.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Constable 1395 Michael Woods on 101, quoting incident number 725 of 20 June.