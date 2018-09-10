Man died on M1 near Lutterworth after walking away from his vehicle which had gone off the road

Police are appealing for witnesses, after a fatal accident on the M1 at the weekend.

The accident happened on the southbound carriageway of the M1 during the early hours of Sunday, September 9, police said.

A report was received just before 1.15am that a vehicle had left the carriageway about three miles north of junction 20 (Lutterworth) in the parish of Dunton Bassett.

The driver of the vehicle got out of the car, and was shortly afterwards struck by another vehicle on the carriageway.

The driver, a man, was taken to hospital where he subsequently died.

The M1 southbound was closed for nine hours while officers dealt with the incident.

The motorway was re-opened at 10.30am on Sunday morning.

The circumstances surrounding the collision are still being investigated and police officers are in the early stages of their enquiries.

However, police say they would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed any part of the Sunday morning incident.

They would especially like drivers who have dashcam footage, and may have captured the incident, to get in touch with police as they may be able to help with the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC 4484 Alison Briance on 101, please quote incident number 48 of Sunday, September 9.