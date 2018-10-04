Man charged with assault of former leader of Harborough District Council

A local man has been charged with assaulting the former leader of Harborough District Council in a town pub.

Darcy Kitson-Boyce is accused of causing actual bodily harm to Blake Pain, at the King’s Head pub, Church Street, Market Harborough, in the early hours of Sunday, August 19 this year.

The 29-year-old Kitson-Boyce, from Rushes Lane, Lubenham, is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates Court on October 26.

Conservative Mr Pain, who stood down as leader of the district council in September 2017, is still a district councillor for the Lubenham ward.

He is also a cabinet member for environment and transport on Leicestershire County Council, representing the Bruntingthorpe Ward.