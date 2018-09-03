Man appears in court following three incidents of arson in Harborough district village

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with three incidents of arson in Husbands Bosworth earlier this week.

Daniel Milburn of no fixed address has been charged with two counts of arson with intent to endanger life and one count of arson recklessly endangering life.

Milburn was remanded in custody and appeared at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

The charges relate to incidents of arson in Bell Lane, Mowsley Court and Church Street which occurred overnight on Wednesday August 29 and Thursday, August 30.