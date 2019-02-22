Man admits gun and drug offences after items discovered during police search in Harborough district

A man found to be in possession of a gun, ammunition and more than £100,000 worth of class A drugs has admitted a number of offences.

Liam Chambers, 27, pleaded guilty to possession of the gun – a revolver – and to two counts of possession of ammunition when he appeared at Leicester Crown Court on February 21.

He also admitted two counts of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, namely heroin and cocaine, including crack cocaine.

Chambers, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on Friday, March 1.

The items were found following a search of an address in Scraptoft, in the Harborough district, in December 2017. A drugs expert witness estimated that the street value of the drugs found was around £101,000 to £103,000.

A forensic scientist tested the firearm and found it functioned as expected. Following investigation including the items being sent for DNA and fingerprint analysis, Chambers was arrested.

Officer in the case, Detective Constable Beverley Toon said: “This was a significant amount of class A drugs which was found in addition to a firearm and ammunition and I am pleased that Chambers has accepted responsibility. My thanks go to the investigation team who have worked hard on this case to see this result today.

“Illegal firearms are extremely dangerous and put lives at risk.

"The supply of drugs causes damage to both individuals and communities. We will continually work to remove both of these items from our streets and to prosecute those responsible for bringing them into the area.

"I urge anyone who has any information regarding a person being in possession of an illegal firearm or concerned in drug supply to report it to police immediately.”