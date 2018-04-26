Malcolm Noble, Harborough’s own ancestor hunter!

He’s pretty sure he’s got poisoners in his family tree, and definitely a 16th century ‘wizard’ who was hauled before the local Bishop for casting horoscopes.

Malcolm Noble, who lives in Gartree near Market Harborough, has discovered the branches of his own family tree reach some very unexpected places.

And so, in fact, do his fact-filled, well-informed family history podcasts.

After almost a lifetime of research, the 66-year-old former Gartree Prison Assistant governor has accumulated a wealth of family history knowledge.

Now retired from the Prison Service, he works in the Book Cabin on Coventry Road, Market Harborough, where he writes his crime fiction and records his podcasts.

The “informative” podcasts have just been recommended by top family history magazine Who Do You Think You Are?.

“It’s great to be mentioned in the magazine” said Malcolm. “I’ve been doing these podcasts for two years – I’ve just done episode 25 – so it’s good to be recognised.”

They’ve also reached an audience that spreads as far as the USA and Canada.

“I’ve been interested in genealogy ever since my grandma made me recite the family tree” said Malcolm.

“My first tip would be to record discussions with elderly relatives before it’s too late.”

His own family research is ongoing, but has so far taken him back to the 1500s.

“It isn’t a six month job – you do it over years” he said.

He’s fascinated by place too; delighted by an old photo of the actual brewery where one ancestor worked.

What has he learnt from his research? “That you can’t pass judgement on people.”

And why should people research their own family? “You will get to know them better.”

– Listen to Malcolm’s half hour family history blogs for yourself. Go to talkgenealogy.blog and press on ‘Episodes’. Malcom says the Shakespeare episode is a good starter.