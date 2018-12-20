Main Harborough road to be partially closed until March to allow work on railway bridge

Network Rail is advising motorists to allow extra time for their journey, when work begins on Great Bowden rail bridge near Market Harborough.

The work on Great Bowden Road will begin on Wednesday, January 2, with the bridge partially closed until March 10 with traffic management in place, and fully closed every Saturday night from January 12 to March 9 between 8pm and 7am.

A signed diversion will be in place.

The work is part of the Market Harborough Line Speed Improvement project.

The bridge is being modified to support the realignment of the track below and upgraded with new safety features.

By straightening the track, trains will be able to travel through the area at an increased speed.

Network Rail sponsor, Angela Berrisford said: “This work is a vital part of the Market Harborough Line Speed Improvement scheme which, once completed, will allow trains to travel through the area at higher speeds.

“This is in addition to the benefits at the station that the project brings, which include: a footbridge with lifts, platforms which meet the length of the trains, a reduced stepping distance between the train and the platform and a 200 space car park extension.

“We are planning the work to keep disruption to an absolute minimum, but to allow our engineers to work safely we need to close at least one lane of the road during the week and both lanes on Saturday nights.

“We appreciate that closing the road can mean delays for motorists and we’d like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and we thank motorists in advance for their patience.”

For further information, ring the Network Rail National Helpline on 03457 11 41 41.