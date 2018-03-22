Mail Memories: When Symington were top, top, top, top, top of the league!

Riding high at the top of the Second Division of the United Counties League were the all-conquering Symington’s Reserves.

The team had remained unbeaten in the 1950-51 season and in recent weeks had been ‘irresistible’.

Their progress through their fixtures was proving easy with the latest match won by a six-nil scoreline against St Ives.

To mark their phenomenal achievement, the team was photographed.

Our picture shows on the back row left to right G Binley (trainer), A Fletcher, D Jays, R Cowley, D Smart, J Smith, K Chamberlain.

On the front row were G Garfield, D Cleaver, R Curry, E Kenney and E Nicholls.