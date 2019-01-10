Mail Memories: Market Harborough

Welcome to 1966

1966 and the people of Harborough District celebrated the new year in a variety of ways.

Enjoying the party were, from left, Stephanie Taylor, Paul Taylor and Ian Walker.

January 1, 1966, and two mums were showing off their babies born on New Year’s Day.

Born at home, 9 minutes into 1966, was Paul Tilley, pictured with his mother Jean Tilley of Great Bowden.

Rebecca Jane Cox was born at 4.30am in Market Harborough Hospital to Mrs Rosalie Cox.

Meanwhile, on the same night, a brick was thrown through the shop window of Squibbs in Church Street and five ‘transistors’ were snatched and grabbed.

About 40 children attended a party in Symington’s Games Room organised by Market Harborough Police for the children of police officers and ‘specials’ in the district.

Father Christmas made an appearance, fresh from his toils at the North Pole.

Instead of their Christmas party, 50 members of Lubenham’s Welcome Club travelled to Market Harborough’s Angel Hotel to welcome in 1966 with a special new year dinner.

After the meal there were games, competitions, singing and some old-time dancing.

The committee thanked everyone who transported revellers to and from the venue.