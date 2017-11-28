Magna Park decision is scrapped - and will be reassessed

Councillors have ‘called-in’ one of the two big Magna Park planning applications - meaning it will have to be voted on again by the Full Council.

While the southern Magna Park extension, from DB Symmetry, will stand, the larger northern extension, from IDI Gazeley is null and void and must be reassessed by all councillors, instead of just the 12 on the Planning Committee.

The rare move has come because a significant group of councillors, most of them not on the Planning Committee, are vehemently opposed to Magna Park getting “too big”.

Magna Park Is Big Enough Protest group leader Maggie Pankhurst told the Mail: “We’re really pleased, because it was such a narrow decision on IDI Gazeley (by six votes to five) and such a big decision.”

Harborough District Council’s planning committee resolved last Thursday to approve planning applications, from DB Symmetry, for land adjacent to Glebe Farm, Coventry Road, Lutterworth, and IDI Gazeley for land at Mere Lane, Bittesby, at a special planning meeting held at Hangar 42, Bruntingthorpe Proving Ground and Aerodrome.

But after the meeting, the decision relating to the IDI Gazeley application has been called-in by a group of unhappy district councillors in line with the Council’s Constitution.

This means the decision by planning committee to approve that application no longer stands.

Instead the IDI Gazeley planning application will now be considered at a meeting of Harborough District Council’s Full Council to be held on Monday, December 11.

The planning committee’s decision to approve the application from DB Symmetry remains unchanged.