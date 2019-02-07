M1 closed at Lutterworth due to serious crash

The M1 was closed near Lutterworth this morning after a serious crash involving multiple HGVs.

The incident involves two separate collisions involving lorries, and started at around 4am.

Initially, the motorway was closed in both directions between junctions 20 (for Lutterworth) and junction 21 (Fosse Park and the M69).

Since then the souttbound side of the M1 has reopened.

Traffic heading north was being advised by Highways England to leave the M1 at junction 19 and travel on the M6 and then M69 to rejoin the M1 at junction 21.